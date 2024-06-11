fbpx

Two Injured In Separate Accidents Across Camden County

Two people are injured in separate accidents investigated in Camden County.

The patrol says the first happened shortly before 10:00 Monday night on Rockdale Drive, west of Route-F, when a 77-year-old man from Sunrise Beach was ejected from the four-wheeler he was driving when it hit a ditch.

He was not wearing a helmet and was taken to Lake Regional for minor injuries.

The second accident happened shortly before 3:00 this morning on Highway-54 at Route-V when the car traveled off the roadway and struck an embankment.

The driver was uninjured while a 14-year-old female passenger suffered minor injuries and was also treated at Lake Regional Hospital.

Reporter Bill Robbins