Highway Patrol Requests Public Input In New Survey

The Missouri State Highway Patrol wants to hear from you.

The patrol is asking Missourians to take part in a public opinion survey regarding safety and security, officers’ attitudes and competency, overall agency performance, and concerns regarding crime and social issues.

The 2026 Public Opinion Survey is open and runs to the end of the month.

A link to the survey can be found below:

Colonel Michael A. Turner, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, invites the public to take part in a public opinion survey regarding safety and security, officers’ attitudes and competency, overall agency performance, and concerns regarding crime and social issues.

The 2026 Public Opinion Survey is now open and runs to the end of the month.