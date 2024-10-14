Sunrise Beach Man Faces DWI & Other Charges Following High Speed Chase In Camden County

A 27-year-old from Sunrise Beach faces a pending felony charge along with a DWI charge after leading two Camden County deputies on a high-speed pursuit.

The probable cause statement alleges the sequence of events started around 5:30 Friday morning along Route-MM near the toll bridge when Benjamin Coschka fled from the first deputy who was attempting to conduct a traffic stop.

Coschka then came upon the second deputy and reached speeds over 90-MPH before coming to an abrupt stop on ‘MM’ near Ridge Circle.

During the stop, at least two different kinds of capsules were found in the vehicle, one possibly for blood pressure, with Coschka claiming he was trying to get home to his dad who has blood pressure problems.

Coschka also refused an alcohol test before a blood draw was conducted and allegedly asked several times to perform oral favors on the deputy.

Coschka was taken to the Camden County Jail and put on a 24-hour hold.