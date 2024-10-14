Two Injured After Crashing Into House In Camelot Estates

Two people are hurt when the vehicle they were in ran off the road before striking a residence and overturned in Camden County.

The highway patrol says it happened early Saturday afternoon in the 240-block of Galahad Lane in the Camelot area.

The driver of the vehicle, 84-year-old John Mattocks of Osage Beach, suffered minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene. A passenger, 71-year-old Charlene Bakker also from Osage Beach, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

Both were wearing seat belts at the time.