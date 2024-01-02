Taking Down The Christmas Tree? Not So Fast Says Holiday Experts….

Wondering how long you should leave your Christmas tree up…?

Some of us believe the Christmas Tree should come down as soon as Santa heads back to the North Pole, but the experts say anytime between then and January 6th is fine.

January 6 is known as the Epiphany, Little Christmas or Three Kings Day.

The day the three wise men brought gifts of gold and frankincense to the baby Jesus.

And as the song goes, there are twelve days of Christmas, with the last being January 6th.

But no matter the date: it’s time when the needles are falling off.

Of course, here at Lake of the Ozarks when you do take the tree down, you can never go wrong by using it as a new crappie bed.