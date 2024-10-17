Sunrise Beach Man Tries To “Swallow” Drugs Before Arrest In Lake Ozark

A 34-year-old Sunrise Beach man accused of trying to destroy evidence and assaulting law enforcement during a traffic stop and arrest faces several felony charges in Miller County.

Lake Ozark police say it started when Levi Markes was pulled over at highway-54 near the “W” exit with a clear baggie containing a white substance visible in his pocket.

Lake Ozark police also report that Markes allegedly refused to comply with directives from the officers, tried to swallow the baggie and was put on the ground as he attempted to get away and kicked one officer in the leg.

Markes is formally charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of amphetamine or methamphetamine paraphernalia, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest.

Bond was set at $50,000 with a GPS requirement.