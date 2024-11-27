Sunrise Beach Police To Join In National “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Campaign

The Sunrise Beach Police Department is joining a national effort this holiday season to removed impaired drivers from the roadways.

Chief Scott Craig says the city is joining the Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

During the December months, 2018-2022, there were 4,759 people who died in alcohol-impaired traffic crashes with hundreds of others being injured. Men and young people are at the greatest risk for an injury or fatality in those accidents.

“Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” will run through January 1st, 2025.