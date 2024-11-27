Senate Bills Aiming To Modify Missouri Works Program Could Re-Appear For 2025 Session

A couple Senate Bills which aimed to modify the Missouri Works program could be re-appearing during the upcoming 2025 legislative session.

Senator Justin Brown of Rolla sponsored Senate bill 752 this year.

His proposal, sought to modify provisions relating to rural economic opportunities

“It will help us as legislators find programs that are about to expire and determine if they’re working well and if the program should be extended. This is a very simple piece of legislation.”

Missouri Senate minority floor leader Doug Beck of Affton sponsored Senate bill 785.

This measure would have modified the Missouri Works program

“It’s modified to include amounts paid by the qualified company, or health insurance premiums, if the company pays for 100% of the health insurance premiums of their full time workers.”

The first regular session of the 103rd General Assembly will start in January.

Pre-filed legislation for the 2025 session will start being assigned bill numbers on December 2nd.