Camdenton BOA To Meet Tuesday Discussing Various Items

The Camdenton Board of Aldermen is back in session this next week.

Highlighting the published agenda is the first reading of a proposed ordinance to execute an amendment with the highways and transportation commission for financial assistance through the block grant program for work to be done at Camdenton Memorial-Lake Regional Airport.

The board will consider a rezoning case on Lakeview Drive and the air show committee’s V-I-P Party.

The Camdenton Board of Aldermen meeting, in city hall on Tuesday, begins at 6:00.

Reporter Mike Anthony