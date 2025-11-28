Suspect Identified In High Speed Chase Tuesday

A suspect has been identified after that late-night high-speed pursuit on Tuesday that started near Camdenton and came to an end in Laurie.

Scanner traffic that night indicated the sequence of events began when a Camden County deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle for a back light being out in the area of Pier-31 Road near Camdenton.

The subject, now identified as 18-year-old Malikye James Martin, led law enforcement up highway-5 through Greenview and Sunrise Beach before the pursuit ended in Laurie.

Martin was booked into the Camden County Jail on charges of resisting arrest by fleeing 26-miles-per-hour-or-more and careless and imprudent driving.