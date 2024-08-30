Lake Regional Memorial Butterfly Release Coming September 7th

Remembering those who have passed on before us…the purpose behind the Memorial Butterfly Release which is pretty much coming up right around the corner.

“It is just something that we have tied into an event that we do yearly to honor people who have lost loved ones,” says Lake Regional Home Health and Hospice Manager April Jeffries, “And I think we can all say we all sit in that category, we all have, because it’s just a very moving thing to see. It kind of is a symbol of, you know, releasing a little bit of the grief that we all carry when we lose special people.”

The third-annual event is scheduled to take place on the grounds of Lake Regional in Osage Beach…it starts at 9:00 next Saturday morning, September 7th.

More details:

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — Families and friends will gather to share memories of loved ones at the third annual Memorial Butterfly Release at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Lake Regional Hospital, 54 Hospital Drive, Osage Beach. This public event is hosted by Lake Regional Hospice and is open to anyone who has lost a loved one. The morning will include music, poetry, reflections, a remembrance using loved ones’ names, a benediction and a beautiful butterfly release. Many attendees will bring pictures of their loved ones to share. Light refreshments will be provided.

Among those gathered will be George Lawler, whose late wife, Patsy “Patty” Lawler, received care from Lake Regional Hospice. George and Patty celebrated 60 wedding anniversaries — the last one while Patty was on hospice.

“I never had any idea that they do what they do,” George said of hospice. “They were outstanding. Outstanding.”

Patty had lived with health problems for years. A hospitalization in November 2023 led her care team to recommend hospice.

“Her doctor thought it was best for Patty to get to come home and be a lot more comfortable,” George said. “She had been sick for a long time, and her body was just worn out.”

George had always believed that going on hospice meant death was close, but he discovered that wasn’t true. Patty was able to set a goal to get strong enough to go to Texas, and she had even started packing — before a sudden turn for the worse changed their plans.

Instead, their daughter came up from Texas, and their son continued visiting from Kansas City. As her health declined, the hospice team added care visits so a nurse or aide came every day. They supplied everything she might need — from a walker to a hospital bed — and supported both her and her family through her final days. Patty passed away at home with her family on Jan. 17, 2024.

Hospice made their goodbye better, George said. “It meant a lot to me to have them here.”

Those who would like to support Lake Regional Health System may donate at lakeregional.com/Memorial or by texting butterfly2024 to 91999. Those who give $25 or more may submit a loved one’s name for the event program. Please submit donations by Thursday, Aug. 29, to be included on the program.

Hospice provides what the majority of Americans say they want at the end of life — the chance to spend their time at home, with support for them and their family members. Learn more at lakeregional.com/Hospice.

· Patty and George Lawler in 1962. They were married in 1963.

· George and Patty Lawler celebrated 60 anniversaries – the last one while Patty was on hospice.