SWFD Adds Water Rescue Boat to Fleet

With six water rescue alarms since the first of the year, the Southwest Camden County Fire District has ventured into new territory.

The district recently added a water rescue boat to its fleet.

The boat originally came from the Missouri Department of Conservation before the Mid-County Fire District transferred it with no financial consideration to the Southwest District.

The water rescue vessel is being housed at the station house on State Road-N in Macks Creek with plans for district staff to undergo extensive training over the next few months to deal with future water rescues.