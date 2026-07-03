Fri. Jul 3rd, 2026

 

Lebanon Man Dies in UTV Accident

All News RSS Feed Top Stories Friday, July 3rd, 2026

A two-vehicle accident involving a UTV takes the life of 73-year-old Lebanon man.

The highway patrol says it happened around 4:30 Thursday afternoon in the 15,000 block of highway-64 when the man pulled from a private drive on the UTV into the path of an eastbound SUV driven by a 19-year-old woman, also from Lebanon.

The 73-year-old was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead on the scene. The other driver suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

 

All News RSS Feed Top Stories Friday, July 3rd, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony