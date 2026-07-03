Lebanon Man Dies in UTV Accident

A two-vehicle accident involving a UTV takes the life of 73-year-old Lebanon man.

The highway patrol says it happened around 4:30 Thursday afternoon in the 15,000 block of highway-64 when the man pulled from a private drive on the UTV into the path of an eastbound SUV driven by a 19-year-old woman, also from Lebanon.

The 73-year-old was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead on the scene. The other driver suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital.