Vehicle Hijacking in Osage Beach Ends with Arrest of a Man from Roach

A report of a possible stolen vehicle comes to an end with a 26-year-old man from Roach being charged with a vehicle hijacking in Camden County.

A probable cause statement filed by an Osage Beach police officer alleges that Derek Callahan told the victim that he was going to take his pickup truck before getting in the driver’s side, engaging in a brief struggle with the victim and then driving off from the gas station in the pickup.

Callahan abandoned the truck a short time later and was detained while walking along the parkway telling the officer his plan all along was to have the officer kill him.

No weapons were involved, the pickup was recovered and no items were missing.

Callahan, who has one previous conviction for tampering with a motor vehicle, was booked into the Camden County Jail and is being held on a $250,000 bond.