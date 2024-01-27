Tax Time Begins Monday Across Missouri And The US

It’s that time of the year again, if you haven’t done so already, to start the process of filing federal and state tax returns.

The Missouri Department of Revenue says it will begin accepting electronically filed state returns for 2023 on Monday…the same day the I-R-S will start accepting federal returns for individual filers.

Filers are encouraged to do so electronically and use direct deposit, double-check any paper returns, review tax credit guidelines and attach all required documentation, use the department of revenue’s online services and resources, and utilize tax assistance services.

The due date for 2023 tax returns is set for Monday, April 15th.