Teen Injured In PWC Accident On The Glaize Arm

A little fun on the water comes to an end with a trip the emergency room for a Lebanon, Tennessee, teenager.

The marine division of the highway patrol says it happened early Sunday evening at the 3-mile mark of the Glaize Arm when a 14-year-old girl from Mackinaw, Illinois, and the 16-year-old boy from Tennessee were jumping wakes from a cruiser and collided into each other.

The 14-year-old was uninjured.

The 16-year-old was seriously hurt and taken to Lake Regional in Osage Beach.