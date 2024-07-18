Teen & Two Others Injured In Morgan County Accident

Three people are injured, two seriously, in a two-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon on Route-52 at Route-C in Morgan County.

The highway patrol says it happened when 62-year-old Charla Bacon, of Jefferson City, turned into the path of a 16-year-old boy from Barnett.

The 16-year-old was wearing a seat belt and escaped with minor injuries while Bacon and her passenger, 80-year-old Betty Ponder also from Jeff City, were not wearing seat belts and suffered serious injuries.

Bacon and Ponder were taken to University Hospital.

The 16-year-old was taken to Lake Regional.