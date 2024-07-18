Arkansas Man Faces Numerous Charges From Burglary Attempts In The Lake Region

An Arkansas resident involved in a burglary is behind bars thanks to the efforts of the Benton County Sheriff’s office and other agencies.

On Wednesday, a disturbance was reported along Highway 65 near Warsaw when the owner of the property returned home, and found a stranger trying to steal a work truck.

That suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Lance Joseph Parker of Marble Falls, Arkansas, then took off on foot…leaving his Dodge pickup on the resident’s property.

According to Sheriff Eric Knox, that’s when Benton County Deputies, The Highway Patrol, The Missouri Department of Conservation agents and deputies from the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office cordoned off a two square-mile area using Peter’s Avenue, Highway 65 and Highway 7 as a boundary.

Knox says a call from a resident helped them find Parker, who was hiding in the weeds at a home on Highway 7 near Lickingteller Avenue.

In addition to the attempted burglary of the truck, Parker is believed to have burglarized a residence in Hickory County as well and may have charges pending there.

Parker is facing charges in Benton County of 2nd degree burglary and tampering with a motor vehicle, both of which are felonies.