A 17-year-old from Roach in the roadway on Route-J just south of Missouri-7 in Camden County is seriously hurt when he was hit by a car.

The highway patrol says it happened around 9:15 Thursday night.

The teen, identified in an online post by his mother as Dalton Clinton, was flown to University Hospital. The 26-year-old, also from Roach, driving the car was not injured.

The social media post also says the accident was tragic does not blame the driver of the car.