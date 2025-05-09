Climax Spring Man Faces Several Charges After Attempting to Ram into Multiple Cars During Pursuit

A 22-year-old from Climax Springs is being held on a $250,000 bond in the Morgan County Jail after allegedly leading Versailles City police and Morgan County deputies on a high-speed pursuit for more than 20 miles before his tires were spiked right before entering Eldon.

The probable cause statement says the sequence started a little after 8:00 Thursday night when Brady Lee Johannes failed to stop for an attempted traffic stop leading officers north on Highway-5 continuing out of Versailles on highway-5-52. Johannes turned off 52 and into a field allegedly swerving into at least one patrol car before returning to the highway avoiding spike strips until Miller County was able to deploy them and disable the vehicle to a stop at 52-and-business-54 in Eldon.

Johannes is charged with felonies for assault special victim, aggravated fleeing and property damage plus driving-related offenses.