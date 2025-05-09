BREAKING: House Bill to Convey Ownership of Lee C. Fine Airport to Osage Beach Sent to Governor’s Desk, But Will the City Decline?

A House Bill sponsored by lake area state Representative Jeff Vernetti that would convey ownership of Lee C. Fine Airport to the City of Osage Beach has been sent to the governor’s desk.

The bill, if signed by the governor as explained, doesn’t automatically transfer the ownership to the city but allows for the city and state to officially work out the finer details.

The transfer, however, has come into question by the city because it would also inherit identified sewer issues that would come into play with the city ultimately responsible for the issues.

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen is scheduled to be back in regular session this next week on Thursday, the 15th. At the current time, the airport issue does not appear on the agenda for discussion.