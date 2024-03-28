The “Right to Start” Act is returning to the Missouri Senate.

Senate Bills 894 & 825 would modify provisions relating to the promotion of business development.

Senator Travis Fitzwater of Holts Summit is the sponsor…

“We’re trying to make the version that we’re working on (today) similar to the house version that was worked through, and just recently was voted on at a bi-partisan level by pretty significant margins.”

Senate Bills 894 & 825 is a repeat of economic development legislation from last year.

During discussion, Sen. Doug Beck of St. Louis says he voted for last year’s version of this measure…

“Part of this bill has been around the last three years in this sandbox, and we’ve whittled this thing down to a point to where, we were adamantly opposed to it, to a point to where it’s like….it’s ok.”

Missouri senators give Senate Bills 894 & 825 preliminary approval.

Another “yes” vote would send this legislation to the Missouri House of Representatives for similar consideration.