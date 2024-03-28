Royals And Cardinals Hit The Grass For Opening Day

A sure sign of spring opening day has arrived for baseball, the Royals, the Cardinals, they’re both playing in separate games later on this afternoon to begin the season.

We start with the Royals and their left -handed sensation Cole Reagans, he gets the ball against Minnesota Twins ace Pablo Lopez.

Minnesota may be the favorite in the AL Central this year, the Royals have maybe the division’s most exciting player in shortstop Bobby Witt, temperatures should be very nice in KC, no rain in the forecast, 3 -10 first pitch.

Meanwhile the Cardinals are in Los Angeles, the Dodgers circus Shohei Ohtani in the lineup not pitching, not pitching this year coming off the elbow procedure but of course all eyes on Ohtani for the gambling scandal that rages on and Ohtani has denied any wrongdoing will be in the lineup but will be interesting to gauge the reaction he receives.

Miles Michaelis gets the ball for the Cardinals going up against Tyler Glass now in a 3 o ‘clock first pitch.

Meanwhile Mizzou basketball they’ve got their guy, transfer Jacob Cruz, we told you about him last week, he now officially commits signs on the dotted line for the Tigers, was ranked 22nd in the nation in three -point shooting, brings some length to the guard position for the Tigers standing 6 ‘8.