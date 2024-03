One person is injured in a pedestrian accident Tuesday afternoon at the Walmart Supercenter in Osage Beach.

Few details are available about the incident in which a woman was apparently in the crosswalk when she was hit by a vehicle.

Osage Beach Fire and Ambulance responded to the scene and the woman, described as maybe being in her mid-50’s, was transported to Lake Regional Hospital.

The extent of her injuries and her condition were not available.