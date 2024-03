The City of Osage Beach will soon be putting the “help wanted” sign out again looking to fill a high-profile administrative position.

Administrator Jeana Woods is on the move after presenting the city with a six-month notice this week to pursue opening her own CPA business in the private sector.

Woods has been in the public sector with Osage Beach for 22 years…the most recent 10 years as the administrator…outlasting 26 aldermen and three mayors.