Gravois Fire Chief Ed Hancock Looks Back On Career & Love For The Community

A long-time career within the ranks of the lake area fire protection community will soon come to an end.

Although it hasn’t been a secret for some time now, after more than 30 years with the district, Gravois Fire Chief Ed Hancock will take off his boots for the final time at the end of this month.

Hancock says, looking back, it’s been a privilege and an honor to serve the lake area and especially the Gravois District.

“I did a lot here….but, it wasn’t all me. It was a joint effort by everybody working together. And I actually ended up being in a place I wasn’t sure I’d live long enough to see it grow to this.”

Hancock became a career firefighter with Gravois in 1993 and will turn over the office to a familiar person…his son Dustin Hancock…for the beginning of a new era officially on April 1st.