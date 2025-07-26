Three Arrested After Morgan County Investigation into Multiple Burglaries

A large amount of firearms, tools, a U-T-V and various other stolen items are recovered and three people arrested after an investigation into multiple burglaries in Morgan County.

The sheriff’s office says 48-year-old Barry Mayfield and 20-year-old Haley Allen, both from Florence, are each charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a firearm along with one count each of possessing a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child. Bond for both was set at $50,000.

Also arrested was 33-year-old Johney Brown of Eldon. He was arrested on three separate cases. Combined charges in those cases include burglary, stealing a firearm, stealing, property damage and unlawful possession of a firearm. His bonds are $100,000 each.

All three were being held in the Morgan County Jail.