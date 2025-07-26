Camden County Deputy Recognized for 100+ Impaired Driving Arrests in 2024

A deputy with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office is recognized for what’s being called his proactive approach to making the streets safer around the county.

Sean Lackey was recognized by the Law Enforcement Traffic Safety Advisory Council for making 123 arrests for impaired driving during calendar year 2024.

It’s the first time for Lackey to be recognized by the safety advisory council to go along with previously being named Joplin Police Department ‘Officer of the Year’ and is due to be recognized later this year by Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Lackey received the recognition from the safety advisory conference during its annual conference this past week in Columbia.