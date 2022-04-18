Three lake area residents are injured Sunday morning in a two-car accident on Route-5 at Sunset Palms in Camden County. The highway patrol says it happened when Donald Driskel, of Linn Creek, attempted to turn onto “5” pulling into the path of 80-year-old Dale Froling, of Camdenton. Both vehicles ended up off the roadway with both drivers and a passenger in the Froling car, 73-year-old Linda Froling also from Camdenton, suffering moderate injuries. All three were taken to Lake Regional and had been wearing seat belts at the time.

