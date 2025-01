Three people are hurt in a two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon on northbound-7 west of Route-EE in Camden County.

The highway patrol says it happened when the car driven by 61-year-old man from Edwards pulled into the path of a car driven by a 42-year-old man from Edwards.

The 61-year-old along with two passengers in the other car, a 40-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man both also from Edwards, each suffered moderate injuries and were treated at Lake Regional Hospital.