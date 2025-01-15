Mizzou Pulls Off Slim Win Against Florida

Mizzou.

They’ve had some significant wins in the Southeastern Conference.

How about two years ago? They go to Tennessee, beat the Volunteers at the Horn on a DeAndre Golston walk off 3.

And then last night, the Tigers go down to #5 Florida in Gainesville.

The Tigers lead almost throughout the entire ball game.

At one point, they led by 19.

They struggle to hang on, but they do it. 83 to 82 was the final.

At times it felt like every call would go against Mizzou, but they got some huge production off the bench from Caleb Grill.

He finishes with 22 points, 6 of 10 from three.

Also had a three steals in the ball game.

Tamar Bates 5 steals in the win for the Missouri Tigers.

Mizzou Football Capture may be the best defender in the transfer portal, getting edge rusher Damon Wilson from Georgia.