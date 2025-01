The Gravois Fire district reports 31 calls for service for the week ending this past Saturday, the 11th.

Of the 31 calls, 23 were for medical emergencies while the other 8 were to take care of a tree over a roadway, fire alarms sounding, a couple citizen assists, helping a stranded motorist and one law enforcement assist.

So far this new year, Gravois Fire personnel have responded to a total of 52 calls.