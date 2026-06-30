Three Seriously Hurt in Accident on Highway-54 in Camden County

Three people are seriously hurt in a two-vehicle accident on U-S-54 west of Route-W in Camden County.

The highway patrol says it happened around 10:15 Monday night when the vehicle driven by a 39-year-old woman from Springfield crossed over the center striking the vehicle driven by a 44-year-old woman from Harrison, Arkansas.

The woman from Arkansas and her 14-year-old passenger were both seriously hurt and flown to area hospitals. The Springfield woman was also seriously hurt. She was taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

All three were wearing seat belts at the time.