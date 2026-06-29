Camdenton Man Faces Several Charges Including Arson in Miller County

A Camdenton man accused of making death threats towards a Miller County resident is now charged with two counts each of Second-Degree Burglary, Second-Degree Arson and First-Degree Property Damage.

A probable cause statement issued by the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office alleges that an Ex-Parte Order of Protection was issued in June prohibiting contact between 48-year-old Previn Tauer and the victim, and prohibiting Tauer from being at or near where the victim lives.

It’s also alleged that Tauer was seen leaving the property shortly before two separate fires were discovered…one in a garage and the other in a tiny house on the property…both were ruled as having been intentionally set.

Law enforcement making contact with Tauer a short time later detected a strong odor associated with alcoholic beverages, odors consistent with fire-related residue on his clothing and multiple lighters in his possession.

Tauer was taken into custody and is being held in the Miller County Jail on a $100,000 bond.