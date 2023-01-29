Time Running Out To File Grant Applications With CFL

Time is running out to get your grant application into the Community Foundation of the Lake.

Officials say they’re still accepting applications for local community grants until January 31st.

The Foundation says any IRS-Approved Non-Profit organization is eligible to apply and the grant applications are located on their website, http://communityfoundationofthelake.com.

***More info***

Grant requests for the Community Foundation of the Lake’s 2023 community grants must be received online through the following link https://www.grantinterface.com/Process/Apply?urlkey=cfozarksgrants by 11:59 p.m. on January 31, 2023.

The Community Foundation of the Lake grants are available for 501(c)(3) Non-Profits in Camden, Miller and Morgan Counties.

501(c)(3) organizations or other IRS approved entities (government entities, school districts, and churches) serving the Lake of the Ozarks area are eligible to apply.

Grants will be awarded up to $4,000 to Local Non-Profits to assist in building the educational, cultural, health and economic development of the Lake area. The grant application is completely online. Applicants may apply for up to $4,000 in funding for this grant cycle.

The Community Foundation of the Lake has awarded more than $565,000 in grants in our Lake community since its inception in 2009.