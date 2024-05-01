fbpx

Wed. May 1st, 2024

 

Tornadoes Do Damage In Morgan & Moniteau Counties Says National Weather Service

All News RSS Feed Severe Weather Top Stories Wednesday, May 1st, 2024

The National Weather Service now confirms two tornadoes touched down over the weekend, one in a part of northern Morgan County and the other in Moniteau County.

The EF-0 twister in Morgan touched down right before 10:30 Saturday night southwest of Florence, uprooting trees along Ehlers Road with tree damage continuing along Butterfield Trail.

The tornado had estimated peak winds of 75-miles-per-hour and a width of 75 yards.

It was on the ground for 1.99 miles.

An EF-1 tornado was also reported touching down and causing some damage near Tipton in adjoining Moniteau County.

That’s where a mobile home was flipped on it’s side and destroyed, and several power poles were snapped.

That Tornado had a length of 1.7 Miles and was 30 yards wide.

No injuries were reported as a result of either tornado Saturday night.

All News RSS Feed Severe Weather Top Stories Wednesday, May 1st, 2024

Reporter Mike Anthony