Tornadoes Do Damage In Morgan & Moniteau Counties Says National Weather Service

The National Weather Service now confirms two tornadoes touched down over the weekend, one in a part of northern Morgan County and the other in Moniteau County.

The EF-0 twister in Morgan touched down right before 10:30 Saturday night southwest of Florence, uprooting trees along Ehlers Road with tree damage continuing along Butterfield Trail.

The tornado had estimated peak winds of 75-miles-per-hour and a width of 75 yards.

It was on the ground for 1.99 miles.

An EF-1 tornado was also reported touching down and causing some damage near Tipton in adjoining Moniteau County.

That’s where a mobile home was flipped on it’s side and destroyed, and several power poles were snapped.

That Tornado had a length of 1.7 Miles and was 30 yards wide.

No injuries were reported as a result of either tornado Saturday night.