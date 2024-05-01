Camdenton Police Chief Says Unregulated Border Causing Drug Epidemic Right Here At The Lake

It’s really no secret…just ask any law enforcement agency…the nationwide drug epidemic is well-rooted in the Lake of the Ozarks.

That’s according to Camdenton City Police Chief Jeff Beauchamp who says you don’t need to look any further for an underlying cause which begins with the country’s southern border.

“One of the major concerns is the border being, pretty much open and free…for these cartels and these drug lords that bring it across the boarder. Some say it’s really so far away that it doesn’t really affect us…but it does.”

Chief Beauchamp also says the current flow of narcotics being brought into the country drives up supply and lowers prices which also complicates efforts to control the illegal drug trade.

Just last week, C-P-D officers teamed up with the Mid-MO Drug Task Force to execute two separate search warrants resulting in meth, mushrooms, fentanyl and guns being seized. A combined five people were charged from those two raids.