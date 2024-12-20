fbpx

Town Hall Scheduled For Camden County Residents Regarding New Flood Plain Maps

A special town hall meeting is being planned for January 7th for the Camden County commission & the Camden County Republican Central Committee.

The purpose of the town hall meeting is to discuss new flood plain maps for the Lake of the Ozarks region.

This affects residents who own property anywhere along a body of water.

Numerous representatives from federal and state offices, including a member of SEMA, will be on hand to field any questions.

It takes place at 6PM at the Camdenton R3 Little Theater.

Reporter John Rogger