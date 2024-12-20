Jefferson City Priest Facing Prison Time & Fines From Stolen Property

A retired priest in Jefferson City is sentenced in federal court on Wednesday to three months in federal prison without parole.

The U.S. Attorney’s Western District of Missouri says the 73-year-old, Reverend Ignazio C. Medina, pleaded guilty in July to transporting stolen property across state lines.

It had been alleged that Medina wrote himself a $200,000 check from the church he pastored in Wardsville before sending another check for $100,000 to his sister.

Medina had claimed when he was transferred to a different parish, that the funds were not intended for the parish but rather as a discretionary fund for his own use, and that the funds sent to his sister were donation refunds.

In addition to three months in prison, Medina was also ordered to pay a fine of 7,500.