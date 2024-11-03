Executive Order Declaring Drought Conditions Into 2025 Signed By Governor Parson

Governor Mike Parson has signed an executive order declaring a drought alert in Missouri until the end of March, 2025.

The U.S. Drought Monitor indicates that all or portions of at least 88 counties are currently experiencing moderate, severe or extreme drought conditions.

Most of the lake area is considered to be under severe drought conditions with the remaining lake area considered to be under moderate drought conditions.

The far southwest part of Missouri is under extreme drought conditions while far southern Missouri east into the bootheel region and just a sliver of southeastern Missouri is not experiencing any drought at this time.

Parson’s Executive Order 24-13 also covers any other counties that begin to experience moderate drought conditions or worse.