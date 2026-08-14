Trooper Connected In Lake Ozark Bar Fight Facing Monday Court Date

That highway patrol trooper accused of being part of the aftermath of a bar fight and tazed while leaving the scene as others were being temporarily detained in Lake Ozark has a court date coming up Monday morning in connection to the incident.

The trooper, identified as Travis Wood of Kirksville, was off-duty at the time and subsequently cited by Lake Ozark police with resisting arrest filed in municipal court in connection to the incident which allegedly happened during the early-morning hours of July 11th.

Captain Scott White acknowledged that the highway patrol was aware of the incident which was reported for further review by the patrol’s Professional Standards Division.

Wood, who’s assigned to Troop-B Macon, has remained on regular duty status.