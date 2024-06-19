fbpx

Tuber Injured When Tube Strikes Dock In Jobson Hollow Cove

An outing on the water early Tuesday evening at Lake of the Ozarks comes to an end with serious injuries and a trip to the emergency room for a Kentucky man.

The water patrol division of the highway patrol says it happened in Jobson Hollow Cove, in Miller County, when a pontoon boat was being operated too close to a dock before a tube being pulled by the boat hit the dock ejecting two people riding the tube.

One of the tube riders, 58-year-old Christopher Souder of London, Kentucky, was seriously hurt and taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

There were no other injuries.

Reporter Mike Anthony