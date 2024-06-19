Major Crime Package Still Awaiting Governor Parson’s Approval

Senate Bills 754, 746, 788, 765, 841, 887 & 861 seeks to modify provisions relating to public safety.

The governor has not yet taken action on this measure.

Sponsor, Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer of Parkville, says some changes to the original proposal were added…

“And it was vetoed by the Governor on some very specific grounds….each of the grounds have been addressed in the modified language.”

The governor vetoed last year’s Senate Bill 189, which is nearly identical to this year’s Senate Bills 754, et al.

During discussion on the floor of the Missouri Senate, Sen. Brian Williams of University City talked about overall crime…

“Most of these public safety issues have been solely around the fact that we have a serious problem, when it comes to guns, in the St. Louis region where you and I live and represent.”

Much like the majority of the bills that were sent to the governor this year, Senate Bills 754, et al, has not seen further action.