Tuscumbia Woman Arrested After Domestic Dispute About Dishes

A 34-year-old Tuscumbia area woman lands in jail after an apparent argument about dishes in the residence and an alleged stabbing.

The probable cause statement filed in Miller County alleges that Tiffany Eden and the unnamed victim were arguing about the dishes before she went outside and cut an extension cord providing power to the residence and then stabbed the man which she claimed was in self-defense after being pushed by the man during the confrontation.

Eden also allegedly drove away but was arrested nearby with a reported B-A-C of more than twice the legal limit and then hitting a jailer in the face during the booking process.

Eden is formally charged with a class-A felony for domestic assault with serious physical injury, third-degree assault special victim and armed criminal action.

Eden is being held in the Miller County Jail on a $250,000 bond.