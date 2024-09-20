Two Accidents Occur On Thursday Sending Lake Residents To The Hospital

Two people are injured in separate traffic accidents around the lake area on Thursday.

The high patrol says the first happened on highway-42 at Brookview Drive in Miller County when 29-year-old Abigail Lydon, of Kaiser, was attempting a turn and was hit by 18-year-old Isaiah Luttrell, of Ulman.

Luttrell was uninjured while Lydon was treated for moderate injuries at Lake Regional Hospital.

The second accident happened on Route-W near Golden Beach Road in Morgan County when the car driven by 32-year-old Aerial Mariman, of Barnett, ran off the road striking a sign support before returning to the road and running off the opposite side hitting a tree.

Mariman suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Lake Regional.