Two Arrested Following Vehicle Shooting On Nonsuch Road

Two people are taken into custody after a vehicle was reportedly shot at in Camden County.

A probable cause statement filed in the courthouse indicates that deputies were called to the 500-block of Nonsuch Road after it was reported that an individual known as Hill Billy may have been responsible for the shot which broke a window in the vehicle apparently narrowly missing one of the vehicle occupants.

Deputies talked to the two residents of the house where the shot was believed to have come from and ended up taking 50-year-old Jeffery Henson and 48-year-old Regina Brooks into custody.

Brooks is charged with unlawful possession of firearm and Henson is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Bond for both was set at $50,000.