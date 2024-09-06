Final Kayak Event In 2024 Coming Up For LOWA At Ha Ha Tonka

The lake of the Ozarks Watershed Alliance gets together in a little more than a week for its final kayak meet-up and luncheon of the year.

The group is getting together for the no-cost educational effort which will also feature Missouri Master Naturalists and representatives from Missouri State Parks.

Starting time will be around 12-noon on Saturday, the 14th, at the Ha Ha Tonka Spring Shelter…bringing a side dish or a dessert is being encouraged.

Otherwise, everything else you will need for the kayak meet-up will be provided.

The LOWA website has more details about the event.