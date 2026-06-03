Two Arrested In Narcotics Arrest Out Of Moniteau County

A narcotics search warrant executed in Moniteau County uncovers methamphetamine, firearms, a suspected meth lab, and other controlled substances and results in the arrests of two men from Centertown.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were joined by personnel from the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force to serve up the warrant on Bird Haven Road in the eastern part of the county.

61-year-old Ronald Speaker is charged with drug trafficking, manufacturing a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, armed criminal action and resisting arrest. He was being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

Also arrested was 46-year-old Johnathon Friskey who’s charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on a $5,000 cash-only bond.