The highway patrol reports two arrests on Tuesday in the lake area.

A 66-year-old Osage Beach man was put on a 12-hour hold and released after being arrested for alleged DWI and traffic violations.

Also arrested by the highway patrol was 44-year-old James Peel of Columbia on alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and not having insurance. He was processed at the Camden County Jail before being released.