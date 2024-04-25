Holts Summit Man Faces Child Porn Charges

A man from Holts Summit faces more charges even after his arrest for possession of child sex abuse material.

53-year-old Freeman Larnerd faces multiple charges including Statutory Rape First Degree, Statutory Rape Second Degree, statutory sodomy, and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to court records a woman called Callaway County Joint Communication when she found out her 14-year-old daughter had sent nude pictures to an adult.

She says that when she and two others confronted Larnerd, he fired a gun into the air.